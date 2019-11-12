Topping out ceremony at Whittlesey primary school undergoing large expansion

A topping out ceremony has been carried out at a primary school in Whittlesey.

The ceremony, which celebrates a building project reaching its tallest height, took place at New Road Primary School.

The topping out ceremony at New Road Primary School

Work by Kier to deliver an extension to the existing school is well underway. The construction works will provide eight new classrooms, an extension to the existing hall, a new main entrance, a new headteacher’s office plus community meeting rooms and a new library area for Key Stage 2 pupils.

Among other extensive works being carried out there is also new Early Years provision being delivered.

Dennis Cotton, construction director at Kier Regional Building Eastern, said: “Representatives from Whittlesey Town Council, Kier, Aspire Learning Trust and Cambridgeshire County Council joined us along with pupils from the school to celebrate the topping out.

“We gave a short presentation explaining the ceremonial significance of the event and a ceremonial tree was presented to the pupils to plant in the grounds.

“I’m pleased to say that the project has already seen the completion of refurbishment areas within the existing school over the summer holidays and the new extension is on programme for completion in spring 2020.”