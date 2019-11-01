Nurseries

These are the ratings of every Peterborough nursery recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every pre-school, day nursery, out-of-school-care and nursery school/school with nursery in Peterborough following full inspections by Ofsted in 2019.

Listed are 16 nurseries and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Dogsthorpe Methodist Church, Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 4HP. Good- 2. Inspection date: 20 September 2019.

1. Birchtree Pre-School

84 Alma Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AW. Requires improvement - 3. Inspection date: 17 September 2019.

2. Little Bubbles Nursery

Neighbourhood House, 30 Cromwell Road, Peterborough, PE1 2EA. Good - 2. Inspection date: 13 September 2019.

3. Shiny Stars Pre-School

Paston Ridings School, Paston Ridings, Peterborough, PE4 7XG. Good - 2. Inspection date: 2 July 2019.

4. Paston Playdays

