A total of 27 primary schools in Peterborough were oversubscribed for entry into Reception for the school year 2019/2020.

Below is a list of how oversubscribed each of the primary schools were, as well as how many places they had to fill. All the information has come from Peterborough City Council.

1. Bishop Creighton Academy 30 places available, oversubscribed by 14 Midlands Johnston Press resell Buy a Photo

2. Braybrook Primary Academy 30 places available, oversubscribed by 2 Midlands Johnston Press resell Buy a Photo

3. Brewster Avenue Infant School 60 places available, oversubscribed by 3 Midlands Johnston Press resell Buy a Photo

4. Castor Church of England Primary School 26 places available, oversubscribed by 4 Midlands Johnston Press resell Buy a Photo

View more