These are the Peterborough schools set to receive more funding after Boris Johnson spending pledge

More cash would be made available for pupils at 16 schools across Peterborough under a proposal to boost education funding, analysis suggests.

Boris Johnson pledged to “level up” spending for young learners in his first speech as Prime Minister in July. The policy would see the minimum per pupil funding rise from £3,500 to £4,000 in primary schools, and from £4,800 to £5,000 for secondary schools. Across England, about 6,700 of 16,500 primary schools get less than the amount proposed, while around 1,100 of 3,100 secondaries stand to benefit. These are the schools in Peterborough which would benefit from the funding increase, according to analysis of school funding data by the House of Commons Library.

1. Peterborough schools to benefit from spending boost William Law CofE Primary School in Werrington

2. Peterborough schools to benefit from spending boost Wittering Primary School

3. Peterborough schools to benefit from spending boost Werrington Primary School

4. Peterborough schools to benefit from spending boost Orton Wistow Primary School

