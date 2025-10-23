The top secondary schools in Peterborough - based on GCSE results

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 13:42 GMT
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 13:45 GMT
The latest secondary school league tables have been released, showing which schools in Peterborough posted the best exam results in 2025.

With the deadline for parents to apply for a place at secondary schools approaching (the cut off date is October 31), the release of the data could not have come at a more perfect time for families.

Each school is given an ‘Attainment 8’ score – This score is based on how well pupils in a school have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

The Peterborough average for this score is 42.9, while the average for all schools in England is 43.7.

A total of 10 Peterborough schools have a score that is above the national average.

Here, the schools are listed in order, with the schools with the lowest scores listed first.

Schools are given an Attainment 8 ranking based on exam scores

1. Peterborough school league tables

Schools are given an Attainment 8 ranking based on exam scores Photo: Monkey Business Images

Queen Katharine Academy has an Attainment 8 score of 32.4

2. Queen Katharine Academy

Queen Katharine Academy has an Attainment 8 score of 32.4 Photo: PT

Greater Peterborough UTC had an Attainment 8 score of 38.1

3. Greater Peterborough UTC

Greater Peterborough UTC had an Attainment 8 score of 38.1 Photo: UTC

Thomas Deacon Academy has an Attainment 8 score of 39.1

4. Thomas Deacon Academy

Thomas Deacon Academy has an Attainment 8 score of 39.1 Photo: PT

