Telegraph rating: 32/40. The school boasts an attainment 8 score of 61.9, which is well above average. 20.5% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 97.3%.placeholder image
The top 16 state secondary schools in Peterborough as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 01:35 BST
With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including GCSE results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Peterborough compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Included in the scoring system is the Attainment 8 rating of each school .

Attainment 8 data is also published by the government. It is a measure published each year showing the average academic performance of a secondary school. It is calculated by adding together pupils' highest scores across the eight government-approved subjects.

Telegraph rating: 31/40. The school has an attainment 8 score of 48.6, which is above average. 18.5% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 95.2%.

1. Nene Park Academy

Telegraph rating: 31/40. The school has an attainment 8 score of 48.6, which is above average. 18.5% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 95.2%. Photo: David Lowndes

Telegraph rating: 29/40. The school has an attainment 8 score of 44.1, which is above average. 8.7% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 95.4%.

2. Hampton Gardens Secondary School

Telegraph rating: 29/40. The school has an attainment 8 score of 44.1, which is above average. 8.7% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 95.4%. Photo: David Lowndes

Telegraph rating: 28/40. The school boasts an attainment 8 score of 46.5. 12.4% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 91.2%.

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School

Telegraph rating: 28/40. The school boasts an attainment 8 score of 46.5. 12.4% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 91.2%. Photo: PT

Telegraph rating: 27/40. The school has an attainment 8 score of 48.9. 8.1% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 95.1%.

4. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Telegraph rating: 27/40. The school has an attainment 8 score of 48.9. 8.1% of pupils of students in the last data set achieved a 5 of higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. The proportion of 2022 leavers in education or work is 95.1%. Photo: David Lowndes

