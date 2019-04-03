The search is on for the Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year

The search has begun for our Nursery of the Year in Peterborough and we need your help to compile the shortlist.
Choosing the right nursery for their children is a priority for parents everywhere.
For many, it will be the first time the child has spent time away from his or her family.
To have the reassurance that nursery staff are doing everything they can to help your child enjoy it makes life easier – and now we want you to tell us which nursery gets your vote for the best in the area.
The nominations are listed below but to vote you will have to use the coupon in the Peterborough Telegraph on Thursday (April 4 and April 11). Nominations close on April 19.
1: Acorn Academy Day Nursery, 211 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
2: Alphabet Day Nursery, Station Rd, Peterborough
3: Anna-Ca-Soo Day Nursery, 334 Eastfield Rd, Peterborough
4: Apricot Nursery, 24-25 Wainman Rd, Peterborough
5: Blackberries House Day Nursery, Park Farm Cres, Peterborough
6: Blossoms Day Nursery, 105 Wellington St, Peterborough
8: Bright Kids Peterborough Nursery, 16-18 Aldermans Dr, Peterborough
9: Caring Kindergartens Day Nursery, Minerva Business Park Lynchwood Peterborough.
10: Caverstede Early Years, Caverstede Rd Walton, Peterborough
11: Discovery Pre-School, Discovery School, Mount Steven Avenue, Peterborough
12: First Steps Nursery, West End Rd, Maxey, Peterborough
13: Headstart Day Nursery, Towngate West, Market Deeping, Peterborough
14: Kiddi Caru Day Nursery, The Valley Park Centre, Oundle Road, Sugar Way, Peterborough
16: Little Acorns Day Nursery, 208B Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough
17: Little Owls Day Nursery, Thistle Drive Centre, Wessex Close, Stanground, Peterborough
18: Little Poppets Day Nursery, 101 Fulbridge Rd, Peterborough
19: Little Stars Day Nursery, 124 – 128 Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough
20: Little Tigers Day Nursery, Brigstock Ct, Peterborough
21: Nene Valley Day Nursery, 40 Park Rd, Peterborough
22: Rise & Shine Day Nursery, 108 Ledbury Rd, Peterborough
23: Shooting Stars Pre-School, Community Centre, Hallfields Lane, Peterborough
24: Small Wonders Day Nursery, 2A Eastwood Rd, Oundle, Peterborough
25: St Josephs Day Nursery, 23 Bamber Street, Peterborough
26: Stepping Stones, 10 Welland Rd, Peterborough
27: The College Nursery, Peterborough Regional Campus, Park Cres, Peterborough
28: The Day Nursery, 32-34 Priestgate, Peterborough
29: The Hampton Day Nursery and Pre- School, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough
30: The Peterborough School Nursery, 110 Thorpe Rd, Peterborough
31: The Teddy Bears Inn Day Nursery, 6 Guntons Rd, Newborough, Peterborough
32: Treetops at Caterpillar Day Nursery, 100 Bridge St, Peterborough
33: Whiz Kids Day Nursery, Peterborough Business Park, 60, Innovation Way, Peterborough
34: Zig Zag Day Nursery, St Paul’s Church Hall, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough