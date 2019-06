Six more Peterborough primary schools have converted into academies this year.

More than half are now no longer under local authority control after joining a multi-academy trust. This means 31 city primary schools (54 per cent) are now academies, on top of nine secondary schools (75 per cent) and three schools which are both primary and secondary (100 per cent). Below are the schools which have become academies this year.

1. Nene Valley Primary School Joined The OWN MAT in March

2. Orton Wistow Primary School Joined The OWN MAT in March

3. Woodston Primary School Joined The OWN MAT in March

4. Braybrook Primary Academy Joined the Diamond Learning Partnership Trust in January

