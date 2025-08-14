The Kings School celebrates outstanding results

By John Harrison
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 09:28 BST
Students and staff at the King’s (The Cathedral) School are celebrating another outstanding set of A Level examination results with nearly 40% of all grades achieved being at A*/A and 70% at A*-B.

The majority of students are planning to progress onto university to study courses as diverse as Agriculture, Robotics, Ancient History & Archaeology, Fashion Marketing, Architecture, Furniture Design, Musical Theatre, Chemical Engineering and Physiotherapy, alongside more conventional routes such as Mathematics, Economics, English Literature, Geography, Law and Fine Art. This year six students achieved places at Oxbridge with a significant number also going on to medical related courses.

In addition to university courses the school has seen a growing number of students taking the opportunity to study a degree apprenticeship. These allow students the chance to work and study with the guarantee of full-time employment at the end of the course. Students will be joining companies such as Thales, Carter Jonas, ITI Group, CBRE, Carnival UK and Barclays plc

Headteacher, John Harrison, said “We are really proud of our fabulous students. They have worked hard and supported each other throughout their time at the school. They are grateful to have benefited enormously from highly skilled and experienced teachers. We have confidence in their continued success in the future.”

Another set of Outstanding Results for The King's School

The King’s (The Cathedral) is holding its next post 16 open evening for entry to the sixth form for 2026 on the Thursday 6 November. Further details will be available on the school’s social media channels.

