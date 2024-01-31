The 32 Peterborough primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted

A total of 32 Peterborough primary schools have been rated good or outstanding, it has been revealed.Three primary schools have an outstanding grade – but there is plenty to celebrate across the city.
Some schools in the list also have secondary school pupils as well.
These ratings are accurate on the afternoon of January 29 2024.
1. A education and school concept little student girl studying at school
Schools across Peterborough have been rated as good or outstanding Photo: pololia - stock.adobe.com
2. The King's School
The King's School has been rated as outstanding, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes
3. Heritage Park Primary School
Heritage Park Primary School has been rated as oustanding, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes
4. Hampton Hargate Primary School
Hampton Hargate Primary School has been rated as outstanding, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes