The 30 Peterborough primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted

Plenty to celebrate for schools across the city
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 15:49 GMT

A total of 27 Peterborough primary schools have been rated good or outstanding, it has been revealed.The King’s School is the only one to get an outstanding grade – but there is plenty to celebrate across the city.

Some schools in the list also have secondary school pupils as well.

These ratings are accurate on the afternoon of January 29 2024.

Schools across Peterborough have been rated as good or outstanding

1. A education and school concept little student girl studying at school

Schools across Peterborough have been rated as good or outstanding Photo: pololia - stock.adobe.com

The King's School has been rated as outstanding, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website

2. The King's School

The King's School has been rated as outstanding, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes

St Augustine's CofE School has been rated as good, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website

3. St Augustine's CofE School

St Augustine's CofE School has been rated as good, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: Google

Bishop Creighton Academy has been rated as good, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website

4. Bishop Creighton Academy

Bishop Creighton Academy has been rated as good, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes

