The 29 Peterborough primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted

A total of 27 Peterborough primary schools have been rated good or outstanding, it has been revealed.The King’s School is the only one to get an outstanding grade – but there is plenty to celebrate across the city.
Some schools in the list also have secondary school pupils as well.
These ratings are accurate on the afternoon of January 29 2024.
1. A education and school concept little student girl studying at school
Schools across Peterborough have been rated as good or outstanding Photo: pololia - stock.adobe.com
2. The King's School
The King's School has been rated as outstanding, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes
3. St Augustine's CofE School
St Augustine's CofE School has been rated as good, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: Google
4. Bishop Creighton Academy
Bishop Creighton Academy has been rated as good, according to the latest report on the Ofsted website Photo: David Lowndes