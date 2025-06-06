The 15 worst-performing primary schools in Peterborough based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Discover the 15 lowest-performing primary schools in Peterborough according to the most recent Key Stage 2 (KS2) results in reading, writing and maths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

Saltersgate, Peterborough, PE1 4YH | Lime Academy achieved an average score of 100 in reading and 98 in maths. 38% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 15 schools in Peterborough with the lowest performance:

The Pentlands, Peterborough, PE4 7YP | Gunthorpe Primary School achieved an average score of 100 in reading and 100 in maths. 38% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

Central Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 4LH | Dogsthorpe Academy achieved an average score of 102 in reading and 101 in maths. 38% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.