The 15 Peterborough secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this academic year (25/26)

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 01:46 BST
With the first term of the school year well under way, the official statistics have been revealed about how many children in the city were awarded a place at the school of their preference.

According to Peterborough City Council, 96.98% of pupils have been allocated a place at one of their three preference schools and 93.36% of pupils were allocated a place at either their first or second preference school.

In total, 81.57% of pupils have received a place at their first preference school for 2025/26.

Overall, 2,988 offers were made to Peterborough schools - a slight decrease on last year.

The latest available statistics from the Department for Education show just how hard it was to get into for each Peterborough secondary school. See the results below...

1. How difficult or easy was it to get into each secondary school in Peterborough?

Photo: PT

414 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 124 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 29.95%

2. The King's (The Cathedral) School

414 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 124 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 29.95% Photo: David Lowndes

78 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 43 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.12%

3. Greater Peterborough UTC

78 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 43 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.12% Photo: Google

243 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 175 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 72.01%

4. Hampton Gardens Secondary School

243 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 175 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 72.01% Photo: David Lowndes

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council
