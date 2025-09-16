According to Peterborough City Council, 96.98% of pupils have been allocated a place at one of their three preference schools and 93.36% of pupils were allocated a place at either their first or second preference school.
Overall, 2,988 offers were made to Peterborough schools - a slight decrease on last year.
The latest available statistics from the Department for Education show just how hard it was to get into for each Peterborough secondary school. See the results below...
1. How difficult or easy was it to get into each secondary school in Peterborough?
See below. Photo: PT
2. The King's (The Cathedral) School
414 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 124 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 29.95% Photo: David Lowndes
3. Greater Peterborough UTC
78 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 43 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.12% Photo: Google
4. Hampton Gardens Secondary School
243 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 175 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 72.01% Photo: David Lowndes