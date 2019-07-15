Success of Peterborough Regional College students celebrated at awards ceremony

The achievements of Peterborough Regional College’s students was celebrated at the annual Excellence in Skills Awards evening earlier this month

Hundreds of people gathered in Peterborough Cathedral for the glittering ceremony where acting principal Rachel Nicholls and deputy chair of the corporation board, Dr Mary Kiernan, welcomed the students, their families, staff, local businesses and sponsors.

The awards were presented to those students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their field and was across a wide range of curriculum areas, including health and social care, hairdressing and complementary therapies, ICT, hospitality and catering, business construction and engineering, leisure and tourism and many more.

Guests enjoyed a three course meal prepared and served by the college’s hospitality and catering students and after dinner they were entertained with a performance from the college’s music students. Media and journalism students also got involved in the action by recoding the event and projecting the live broadcast on a large screen for all attendee to see.

Marketing and student recruitment manager Sarah Cooke said: “Each year the awards evening allows us the opportunity to give recognition to our students for their hard work and effort during the past academic year.

"We’re immensely proud of what they all achieve and 100 per cent they deserve their awards. The evening was a huge success thanks to all those involved, including staff and students at the college, as well as sponsors and the Cathedral for allowing us to use their magnificent venue”.

Sponsors of the awards include: Lindum Peterborough, Peterborough United, Codem Composites, Total Clothing, Media Matters, Anchor, Moore Stephens, PlumCall, A-Z Catering Equipment, Tesco Werrington Store, D Squared, Notcutts, Cap Media, Revive Hair & Beauty, University Centre Peterborough and The College Nursery.