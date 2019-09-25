Stunning ceremony to celebrate Peterborough graduates

Students celebrated graduation at a stunning ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral.

Dozens of graduates dressed in traditional gowns and mortar board hats from University Centre Peterborough (UCP) took part in a procession through the city centre from the Town Hall to the Cathedral to get their reward for years of hard work and study. Their proud parents, friends and relatives were already packed into the cathedral, with more than 850 people attending the ceremony. Professor Sir Les Ebdon, who was Director of Fair Access to Higher Education and is now Chair of the UCP HE Council, said: “Our graduation ceremony is a wonderful occasion to congratulate all our award winners on their achievements. “Just as it marks another stage in the life journey of our successful graduands, it also marks another stage in the journey of University Centre Peterborough. University education transformed my life and will transform more and more lives in Peterborough as we move forward in our ambitious plans at UCP.” This year, UCP worked closely with Peterborough City Council to ensure that the ceremony benefited local causes and supported small businesses. Eight different street food traders from Peterborough City Market provided a diverse range of cuisines at the pre-ceremony in the Town Hall. The This food was representative of the diverse cultures of students who have achieved their degrees at UCP. UCP has also made a substantial donation to the Mayor’s charities, which were chosen by Mayor of Peterborough cllr Gul Nawaz. The charities are Little Miracles, Carers Trust Peterborough and Friends of Peterborough Hospitals. Guest speakers at the graduation ceremony highlighted the knowledge and skillsets the new graduates have developed, and their potential to actively contribute to Peterborough’s thriving economy. Many of the students have already secured full-time work in their chosen careers and will remain and work in the local area, whilst others are continuing to postgraduate study at universities including Warwick and Oxford.

