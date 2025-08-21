Students at Sir Harry Smith Community College celebrates GCSE success

Amir Chauhan

Students at Sir Harry Smith Community College, part of the Aspire Learning Trust, are celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results, reflecting their determination, focus, and ambition throughout Year 11.

Dawn White, Principal of Sir Harry Smith Community College, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our students and everything they have achieved. These results reflect not only their academic success but also their personal growth and the bright futures that lie ahead.”

She added: “We wish every student the very best as they embark on the next stage of their journey, and we look forward to welcoming many of them back in September to continue their studies in our sixth form.”

With a cohort of 190 students, many achieved outstanding grades this year. Among them, Jeremu Trojak, Samuel King, Elliot Reader, Amir Chauhan, and Nikola Surdy secured impressive results, with grades ranging from 7 to 9 across their subjects.

Elliot Reader

Elliot said he is now looking ahead to studying A-levels in Physics, Maths, Further Maths, and Computer Science. Amir was most proud of his grade in Chemistry and will study A-levels at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Physics, Maths, Geography, and Business Studies.

Kamile Burokaite was another high achiever and will study A-levels in Economics, Politics, Sociology, and French. Other students celebrating success include Noah Whitwell and Holly Rickett.

Rachel Mason, Chief Operating Officer at Aspire Learning Trust, said: “We are celebrating the outstanding achievements of Sir Harry Smith Community College’s GCSE students. Over the past two years, their commitment, perseverance, and resilience have been truly remarkable. They have grown into confident, enthusiastic young adults, ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I couldn’t be prouder of them and look forward to seeing the paths they choose next.”