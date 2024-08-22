Students at Sawtry Village Academy celebrate fantastic GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating their GCSE results.

Simon Parsons, Principal at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We could not be prouder of what our students have achieved this year and how hard they have worked throughout their studies.

“The resilience shown over the past few years has been remarkable. Their results demonstrate their academic excellence over the past five years which would not have been possible without the dedication of our team of inspiring and motivational staff who have supported every student throughout their time at Sawtry Village Academy.”

Mark Woods, CEO at Meridian Trust, said: “Many congratulations to our GCSE Year 11 cohort who have performed so well in their exams. The achievements reflect all the hard work they have put in during their time at Sawtry Village Academy. The students are now in an excellent position to take their next steps into Post-16 study and beyond. These students have been supported tremendously by staff over the past five years.”

Students celebrate at Sawtry Village Academy

Particular student successes include Maari Mallikondar, Ellie Karagholi and Kiera Thompson who all attained at least 3 grade 9s. The hard work and dedication of Robert Kennedy, Abigail Hart and Ellie Frost was also rewarded as the students averaged grade 8 across their complement of GCSEs.

For more information about Sawtry Village Academy, please visit: www.sawtryva.org.uk