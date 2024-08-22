Students at Neale-Wade Academy celebrate GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Neale-Wade Academy, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, gathered today to celebrate their impressive GCSE results alongside staff.

The March-based school is thrilled that students will be able to pursue their preferred post-16 pathways. We are delighted to welcome students that are set to join Neale-Wade Sixth Form in September, while others embark on college courses or apprenticeships.

Rick Hanson, Senior Leader at Neale-Wade Academy, remarked: “It’s wonderful to see the hard work of our students come to fruition with such excellent results. Many are now moving on to their first-choice post-16 options, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

"I’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff and families who have been instrumental in supporting our students throughout this journey. Congratulations to the class of 2024.”

Daniel celebrating his GCSE results at Neale-Wade Academy

Graham Horn, Principal of Neale-Wade Academy, added: “The achievements of this year’s cohort are truly impressive.

"They have faced various challenges with determination and resilience, and it's rewarding to see their efforts translate into success.

"We are excited to see them embark on their next steps, whether in further education or the workforce, and wish them continued success.”

Lynsey Holzer, CEO of The Active Learning Trust, said: “Heartfelt congratulations to the students at Neale-Wade Academy for these brilliant results.

Nyah and Grace celebrating their GCSE results at Neale-Wade Academy

"I also want to acknowledge the dedication of our headteachers, teachers, and staff, whose commitment has been crucial in guiding and supporting our students.

"We are all delighted to celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing them excel in their future endeavours. Well done to everyone.”

For more information about Neale-Wade Academy, please visit: www.neale-wade.org