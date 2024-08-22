Students at Greater Peterborough UTC celebrating GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 11 students at Peterborough’s only STEM-specialist technical provider, Greater Peterborough UTC, are celebrating today after receiving an exceptional set of GCSE and vocational qualifications.

Lee Mawby, Principal at Greater Peterborough UTC, part of Meridian Trust, expressed his pride in the students' efforts. He said: “We are delighted to see another positive set of GCSE results from our exceptional students at GPUTC. Students across all ability levels have made tremendous progress, with many achieving outstanding results.

“Those opening their results today are set for bright futures with many becoming our engineers or scientists of the future. I want to personally congratulate each of them on their success and extend my gratitude to our dedicated teaching and support staff for their tireless work. A special thanks also goes to the parents, whose support has been invaluable over the past three years.

“Congratulations to all Year 11 students, both at GPUTC and across Greater Peterborough. We wish them the best of luck as they embark on their next steps, whether in our state-of-the-art Sixth Form or wherever their journey leads."

Ryan and Felix celebrate at Greater Peterborough UTC

There a surge of success in core subjects including science, with many students planning to stay on at the sixth form to pursue T-Levels. Top-performing students this year include:

· Arian achieved five grade 9’s, a Distinction* and a grade 8.

· Ryan achieved a 9 in maths, three 8s, one 7, and two 5s and a Merit. He looks forward to continuing his studies in maths and science-based subjects at GPUTC Sixth Form.

· Cotilda achieved one 9, two 8s, four 7s, and a Merit.

· Felix achieved an 8 in maths, a 9 in polish and computer science, two 8s, one 6, and a Distinction. He plans to continue his education in maths and further maths at GPUTC Sixth Form.

· Oliver received the necessary qualifications in chemistry, English language, and computer science to study engineering at GPUTC Sixth Form, putting him in good stead for his dream career as an Astro Science Engineer.

· Charlie was proud of his results in science, which will enable him to study a T-Level in engineering at GPUTC Sixth Form.

There are lots of successes both individual and subject based and these indicate the range of achievement that has been achieved across a myriad of subjects.

This year GPUTC has seen a strong improvement with the top grades in English, mathematics; our separate sciences (physics, chemistry, biology) have performed strongly with students surpassing their target grades. Engineering, manufacture and art continue to build upon their success with students not only performing strongly but producing work of a high calibre which was recognised by the moderators.

Lee added: “We are so excited to be offering the new T-Level from September 2024. T-Levels are two-year technical education courses equivalent to three A-levels. We have a number of places available for September 2024, and if prospective students are interested, further information can be found via our website or by emailing [email protected]”

For more information about the school, please visit: gputc.org/