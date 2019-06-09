Stamford students take to the catwalk for annual fashion show

New College Stamford staged its annual fashion show, with one-of-a-kind garments, each designed and created by fashion students who have worked tirelessly throughout the year.

First on the catwalk was an array of printed dresses and printed shirts featuring a range of designs handprinted by the students.

New College Stamford fashion show

The students’ ‘White Project’ was designed to encourage experimentation and ‘thinking outside of the box’ particularly with sculptural and 3D elements. The project produced some stunning designs with a mixture of techniques and experimentation which wowed the audience.

The show also touched on some political issues and raised awareness of sustainability and the impact of the fashion industry on the environment. Students were set a live brief to design and create a look with the budget of just £5, recycling and upcycling existing materials.

Lecturer and host of the evening, Adam Fox said: “It’s been a fantastic evening at the fashion show, some amazing garments have come down the catwalk and it’s so exciting to see what our students have produced. Every year they never fail to amaze us with how creative they are”

The show was a huge cross collaboration – photography students captured the night from start to finish and HND Music students from University Centre Stamford managed the sound and stage lighting.

Winners of the ‘Printed Dress’ category were Level 3 Year 1 Extended Diploma in Fashion and Clothing students Harriet Shaw (1st), Nyah Moore (2nd) and Sharleen Tebb (3rd).

Winners of the ‘Fashion Sustainability’ category were Level 3 Year 2 Extended Diploma in Fashion and Clothing students; Hannah Keen (1st), Christina Amuntenci (2nd) and Megan Tate (3rd).