Sporty pupils help Peterborough primary school win top award

Sporty youngsters have been getting active to help their school win a top award.

Nassington Primary School has been awarded the School Games Mark Platinum award, after increasing participation in PE for less able and less active pupils.

More than half of the children now take part in extra curricular activities, and all the pupils competed in an inter-school festival.

The school has also engaged with local sports clubs to increase activity outside school hours.

A spokesman for the school said: “Nassington’s achievement recognises many years of development work, ensuring every child has fun and sustainable opportunities to be active every day.”