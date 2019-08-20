Search is on to find academic partner to deliver curriculum at University of Peterborough

The search to find an academic partner for the University of Peterborough has begun.

The university is set to open in 2022, and now the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is searching for a partner to deliver the courses and curriculum to the thousands of students set to attend at the Embankment campus.

The development of the curriculum will continue this autumn, with external stakeholder events asking for further input from local businesses, alongside students and the wider community.

Mayor James Palmer said: “This represents another important step in the delivery of the University, as we build up to welcoming the first cohort of 2,000 students and opening a new campus on the Embankment by September 2022.

“It is essential we have a higher education partner that really understands what we are trying to achieve. Equally, this is a unique opportunity in higher education so I’m confident we will attract a high calibre of potential partners.

“The University is an integral part of our wider skills strategy and a pioneering project which is redefining what higher education can offer in the 21st Century economy.”

Deputy Mayor and Leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr John Holdich added: “At the end of last year the combined authority with the support of the city council commissioned a review of the progress made to establish a university for Peterborough. That review concluded there is a robust plan in place to establish a university but we should consider which academic provider we are partnered with to achieve our ambition.

“It is great news that the search is now underway and I am confident that we will secure a partnership with the best, most progressive and innovative academic provider which will deliver the university that Peterborough needs and that the people of the city deserve.”

The design and build work for the University will continue alongside the procurement process for a new higher education partner. Earlier this summer the Combined Authority announced that world renowned project management consultants Mace had been appointed to support the delivery of the new university.

Plans for a new road linking the university to Peterborough’s parkway system were also revealed last week.

The Combined Authority has already surveyed local businesses seeking their views on skills development and methods of learning delivery they would like to see, with the feedback being used to develop the new curriculum.