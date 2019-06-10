School in Peterborough shut due to power cut

A school in Peterborough has been closed after a power cut struck this morning.

Youngsters at Eyrescroft Primary School in Bretton have been sent home for the day because of the issue. .

Other schools in the area remain open - a Peterborough City Council spokesman said Watergall school was without power for five minutes, and Heltwate was unaffected.

A spokeman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power supplies to 119 customers in the Bretton area of Peterborough following a fault on an underground cable at 10.21am today which affected 1,000 customers. More than 900 customers had their power restored by 11.34. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”