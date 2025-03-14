School in Peterborough goes 'deskless' for a day to raise money for international children's charity

The activity raised awareness of how some children in other parts of the world have to study without a desk or chair.

It was an unusual day of learning for children at a Peterborough primary school when they went ‘deskless’ for a good cause.

Students and teachers at Longthorpe Primary School spent a day working on the floor to raise money for vulnerable children around the world.

The students smashed their target of £1,000, raising more than £1200 for Christian humanitarian charity World Vision.

Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School taking part in the 'Deskless Day'.

The Year 4 children were inspired to undertake the challenge after learning about the good work the charity undertakes in other countries.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) which runs the school, said: “The charity has been providing school desks to improve the learning experience of children around the world, and in an area the children recently heard about - Pajule, Uganda. The Longthorpe pupils were shocked that other students like them are forced to sit on the floor without adequate resources.

“World Vision has been working in Pajule, Uganda, via Chosen Child Sponsorship. This is Child Sponsorship with a twist, since the children choose their sponsor. This part of Uganda has been heavily affected by civil war, with families and children having to leave their homes, experience violence, and live as refugees. The civil war ended in 2008, but there is still trauma, and great need.”

Head teacher Kate Trethewy said: “With the money raised so far it is enough to buy 22 desks for 66 children in in Pajule, Uganda.

Pupils and teachers got to experience what it was like for those who have to work without a desk or chair.

"I am extremely proud of the children's passion and drive to make a positive difference to other children around the world. They came up with the idea of raising money for the charity, set themselves an ambitious target which they comfortably exceeded. The whole experience will be something that I’m sure they will remember fondly.”

The Trust spokesperson added: “A desk might not seem important but without them, succeeding at school becomes a lot harder. The desks provided to Pajule will ensure that children can continue to learn and build a brighter future for themselves.”

Beverley Law, Brand Marketing Manager at World Vision UK, commented: “We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of the students at Longthorpe Primary School in raising vital funds for other children in the world. We are constantly blown away by the efforts of fundraisers, and the desks in Pajule ensure that other students like them will be able to learn in comfort at school. Well done to all involved.”