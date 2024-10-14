Ravensthorpe Primary celebrates global goals week with cultural diversity day

By william morfoot
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:38 BST
In recognition of Global Goals Week, Ravensthorpe Primary School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), hosted a vibrant Cultural Diversity Day to celebrate the rich cultural mosaic within its student body.

Each class was assigned a different country, providing students the opportunity to showcase their creativity, learn about global cultures, and engage with the United Nations' Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs).

The initiative was designed to promote inclusivity and global awareness, in line with the SDGs, which seek to create a fairer, more equitable world. The focus on diversity also helped students connect their celebrations to the broader aim of fostering a sustainable and inclusive future for all.

Students proudly wore colours representing national flags from around the world, including countries such as Spain, Romania, Nigeria, Kenya, Poland, Lithuania, Japan, England, Portugal and Greece. This display of unity through diversity was complemented by engaging classroom activities, which included:

Ravensthorpe Primary School celebrates Global Goals Week

- Crafting flags of the assigned countries

- Learning about the respective country’s language, customs, cuisine, and interesting facts

- Practicing common greetings such as “hello,” “good morning,” and “goodbye” in different languages

Mrs Emma Ward, Head Teacher of Ravensthorpe Primary School said: “The excitement of the day was evident, as students not only explored new cultures but also celebrated the diversity present within their own school community.”

Mrs Rowley, Geography Leader at Ravensthorpe Primary School said: "It was a wonderful experience to see our students embracing and appreciating the diversity within our school community. Cultural understanding is a vital part of our education, and today was a fantastic step toward that goal."

From Reception students to older pupils, the entire school was abuzz with enthusiasm, reflecting Ravensthorpe’s ongoing commitment to promoting global citizenship and cultural understanding.

