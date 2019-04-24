Quiz: Can you pass these GCSE exam questions?

Sitting the dreaded GCSE exams is something the majority of us will remember.

Typically taken over the course of two or three academic years, the all important final examinations at the end of Year 11 mark the culmination of a long period of hard work.

With thousands of pupils across the country preparing to sit the exams from the beginning of May, online agency Tutor House has compiled a series of recent exam questions to put the general knowledge of the public to the test.

Covering questions in core subjects English, Maths and Science, how many of these can you answer correctly?