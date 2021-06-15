£700k to upgrade Peterborough primary school

Barnack Primary School is set to receive a new main entrance and reception area, as well as the installation of a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and safeguarding fencing to the school field and surrounding land.

In addition, the children’s toilets will be refurbished and works will be undertaken on the school roof and internal heating pipes.

The school currently educates 210 children, but the project will allow it to increase that number and prevent the need to expand John Clare Primary School in Helpston instead, which would have cost an estimated £3.5 million.

Barnack Primary School EMN-210106-202214009

There is currently a crossover between the two schools’ catchment areas.

Works at Barnack are expected to begin shortly and be finished this winter, with planning permission having already been granted.

In total, the city council is paying £716,000 to Borras Construction Limited to carry out the project, with funding for the £100,000 MUGA coming from the parish council.

The city council has Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding available to support improvements to the school building.