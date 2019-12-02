Progress made at education provider for excluded Peterborough pupils after ‘Inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Progress is being made to turn around the education provider for children excluded from mainstream schools in Peterborough, according to Ofsted.

The Peterborough Pupil Referral Service (PPRS) saw its rating downgraded from ‘Good’ to ‘Inadequate’ in May with inspectors stating the service was too stretched and wrong information was held on pupil attendance.

It was also said that governors held an “overgenerous view of the quality of education” because they had been given inaccurate information.

As a result Peterborough City Council, which handed over the management of the service in November 2017 to an independent governing body, took it back under its control.

Earlier this year the authority said the Ofsted findings were no surprise after it had commissioned its own independent review into services which offer support for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health problems.

The PPRS, which has around 200 pupils, provides education for children who have been excluded from mainstream schools, are at risk of exclusion or have additional emotional, social, behavioural, medical or learning needs.

The service is run from three centres across the city.

Ofsted recently carried out a monitoring inspection to find out if changes were being made following its criticisms.

And summarising his findings, inspector Paul Wilson said: “Leaders and managers are taking effective actions towards the removal of the serious weaknesses designation.

“The school’s action plan is fit for purpose.

“The local authority’s statement of action is fit for purpose.”

The full report can be read on Ofsted’s website.