Prestigious awards nominations for Peterborough City College team

City College Peterborough has been shortlisted for five TES FE (Times Educational Supplement Further Education) Awards 2020.

Now in its 75th year of providing learning to the residents and businesses of Greater Peterborough, the college has announced it has been shortlisted in the following categories of the prestigious awards:

l Adult and community learning provider of the year;

l Contribution to the local community;

l Support for learners;

l Specialist education provider of the year;

l Teacher of the year.

The awards, organised by the highly respected Times Educational Supplement, the world’s longest-running education magazine, celebrate and reward outstanding education providers and individuals across the UK.

Executive principal of the Brook Street-based college, Pat Carrington, said: “Being shortlisted for one, let along five awards, is an extraordinary achievement.

“This is a testimony to the passion and quality of our staff and provide the best educational experience to each and every learner.”

Cllr John Holdich, leader of the city council and chair of governors at City College commented: “This is the third year running the college has been shortlisted for these awards, which is a testament to the high standard of education the staff there are providing.

“It is proof yet again that the college is one of the top education providers in the country.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, on March 20.