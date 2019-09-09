Plans for new Roman Catholic school in Peterborough revealed

A consultation has been launched into plans for a new Roman Catholic school in Peterborough.

The new primary school would be built at the Hampton East development if it is approved by the city council following the six-week consultation which is being run by the Diocese of East Anglia.

The diocese has published a consultation document that provides more details about the proposed school, including how it will be run, and residents are able to complete the consultation response form which needs to be returned by Sunday, October 20.

The Government gave the go-ahead for the new school in April, but now it is up to the council to decide whether to give it final approval.

If built, it would be the first brand-new, purpose-built Catholic school in this diocese for decades.

Helen Bates, assistant director for schools at the diocese, said: “It is really important that as many people as possible respond to this consultation by completing the response form.

“The final decision as to whether the new Catholic primary school can go ahead will be made by Peterborough City Council and the responses we get to our consultation will be important for the city council in helping to determine how much support there is for the new school.”

Consultation drop-in sessions have been organised at:

· St Thomas More Catholic Primary School on Wednesday, September 18 at 7pm

· Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School on Tuesday, October 1 at 3.30pm

· Hampton Vale Community Centre on Monday, October 7 at 7pm.

The consultation document and response form, together with some FAQs, can be found at: www.rcdea.org.uk/vaschools.

Paper copies can be obtained by either emailing ssc.rcdea.org.uk or writing to Diocesan Schools’ Office, 21 Upgate, Poringland, Norwich, NR14 7SH.

The consultation document can be viewed at: https://www.rcdea.org.uk/peterborough-primary-consultation-document/.