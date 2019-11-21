Plan to open new Roman Catholic school in Peterborough submitted to council

A submission has been made to open a new Roman Catholic school in Peterborough.

The Diocese of East Anglia has formally given notice that it wants to establish the school in Hampton Waters.

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Peterborough

The Government has already given its approval for the new primary, but it is now up to the city council to make the final decision now that the diocese has made its formal submission.

RELATED: Campaigners against proposed Roman Catholic school in Peterborough to hold public meeting

Plans for new Roman Catholic school in Peterborough revealed

Proposed new Peterborough faith school attracts objections

The new maintained voluntary aided school and nursery would serve children aged two to 11.

If approved it would open in September 2022, initially for 90 pupils before eventually reaching 630.

It would also have 30 places in a nursery.

The proposed school has been criticised for being “discriminatory,” a claim denied by the Diocese, and according to the published notice one-fifth of places would be allocated on the basis of distance rather than faith.

A copy of the complete proposal can be viewed at https://www.rcdea.org.uk/vaschools. Copies can also be inspected by prior appointment at the offices of the Diocese, or received by writing to the Diocesan office or calling 01508 495509.

You can also email ssc@rcdea.org.uk for a copy.

Comments can be submitted to the city council up to December 19.

Written responses should be sent to: Schools Admissions Team, People & Communities, Peterborough City Council, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough, PE2 8TY, or by emailing: consultations@peterborough.gov.uk.

Correspondence should be marked “Response to Proposed New Catholic Primary School”.

The No More Faith Schools campaign, which is vehemently opposed to the Catholic school, has set up a public meeting for Thursday, November 28 from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Peterborough Quaker Meeting House in 21 Thorpe Road to discuss the proposals.