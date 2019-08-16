Peterborough youngsters who are unsure of next steps after school offered advice

Peterborough City Council are offering free advice to pupils unsure of their next steps after school.

The Youth Access Hub, or Hub, located at 49 Lincoln Road, is designed to give information about job searching, CVs, interview skills and even applying for benefits and housing to pupils unsure about what is best for them after secondary education.

At a time of year so often riddled with uncertainty for those receiving exam results, the council believe a little extra independent support from The Hub can help pupils aged 16-19 decide on their perfect career path.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Making decisions on what training, education and ultimately which career to pursue can be daunting and stressful for young people, especially following the pressures of taking exams.”

“The Youth Access Hub is an invaluable facility and has helped many young people to make the best decisions for their futures. We would urge anyone who is unsure what to do, or who just wants some independent advice to go along.”

The hub is open Monday to Friday between 1pm - 4.30pm until August 23 and from Monday to Wednesday 1pm - 4.30pm from August 27 onwards. You can pop in or give them a call on 01733 864500.