Peterborough’s university has received thousands of pounds to help boost its degree apprenticeships programme in the city – to help graduates and businesses.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), which runs the university, has received £770,163 of new funding to extend the provision of degree apprenticeships in the region.

The funding is part of an £8million expansion fund from the Office for Students (OfS) and has been allocated based on the number of new apprentices starting during the current academic year.

ARU will use the additional £770,163 to focus on enhancing the delivery of courses and also developing further apprenticeship courses, particularly based on the current and future needs of employers in the vicinity of ARU Peterborough.

Professor Aletta Norval, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “We are proud to transform lives through innovative and inclusive education and research, and our Apprenticeship provision is an important aspect of this.

“It is vital that our apprenticeships meet the needs of the labour market and we are constantly looking to better understand the evolving requirements of our employers and their apprentices, to ensure that our courses continue to deliver quality outcomes that will have a positive impact for years to come.

“This new funding will allow us to enhance our Apprenticeship provision and ensure we continue to provide the region’s employers with talented, highly skilled employees.”

As part of the overall OfS funding, ARU has also received £106,164 to develop Level 4 and 5 qualifications, which include foundation degrees and higher national diplomas.