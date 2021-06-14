Peterborough secondary ‘to be closed all week’ due to water damage
A secondary school in Peterborough is to be “closed all week” due to water damage.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:14 pm
Stanground Academy did not open today (Monday) due to the unspecified problem, and headteacher Gary Carlile has now emailed parents telling them that pupils are set to be out the classroom all week.
He wrote: “We are still in the process of assessing the condition of the building and safety must always be a priority.
“We do not envisage students being permitted back into the building before the end of the week.”
Lessons will instead take place through Microsoft Teams, the email adds.
The academy is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust which has been approached for further information.