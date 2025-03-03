Peterborough secondary school offers sent out – how to appeal

Parents have a right to appeal if unhappy with the decision

Parents of Peterborough children due to start secondary school in September will receive place offers today (March 3).

The first round of secondary school applications ran from September 12 to October 31, 2024.

Parents that applied during that time will receive their child’s school place offer on March 3, 2025.

Those that missed the first round can still apply for a secondary school place during the second round, which runs from November 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with offers sent out in late April.

What to do next

Offers will be received via email if the place was applied for online and via post if applied for via a paper application.

Parents can also log in to the Peterborough City Council Parent Portal to view their offer.

They need to reply to the offer by contacting the school directly by March 14 otherwise the school place will be removed and offered to another child on the waiting list.

How to appeal

Parents have a right to appeal the decision made about their child’s school place if they are unhappy.

The deadline for secondary transition appeals is March 31.

September entry transition appeals will be heard from May through to July on weekdays, during term-time only.

An appeal lodged after the deadline may not be heard until after the start of the new school year in September.

Admission appeals coordinated by the local authority will be heard in person or as a hybrid appeal, with some accessing via Microsoft Teams.

This process allows representation from both the school and appellant to attend the hearing and present their arguments.

The Peterborough City Council website states: “You are legally entitled to appeal against the Admission Authority’s decision to refuse to comply with your preference.

“Your letter from the Admission Authority refusing you a place at your preferred school will advise you of this right. There is no charge to parents for appeals.”

Appeal application forms can be found on the city council’s website.