NOVA Primary Academy is part of the Peterborough Keys Academy Trust.

Nova Primary Academy has undergone an exciting £500k transformation that was officially opened on June 10 following an opening ceremony at the school in Middleton, South Bretton.

The building job was opened by Peterborough Keys Academy Trust Board Chair Claire Higgins.

The works have enhanced the external look of the school by creating a new welcoming entrance foyer, including an extension of existing front elevation.

Chair of Governors Thom Gartrell , Claire Higgins, Chair of Trustees and incoming Head Teacher Daniel Saull with pupils, staff and guests at the official opening of the new extensions to Nova Primary School in Bretton.

The school’s main reception area and entrance has been doubled in size and the school’s front and side elevations have been overclad in natural timber.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “We are delighted with our new building which includes a modern welcome and administration area and is a very substantial improvement. It’s the first significant development of the school site in over 20 years.”

He added: “Our new school ethos of being ‘Ambitious and Proud’ extends to being ambitious for our school community and this project serves to provide our families with a community school they can be proud of.”

Claire Higgins, Chair of the Board of Trustees who opened the new build at the launch said: “This is much-needed investment in a school that required a fresh look and a space which can be better used by all that visit or work here.

"Essential building work has been completed to create a new welcoming entrance area fit for the school’s recent re-branding to NOVA. The central administration area now has additional space to meet the school’s growth in pupils.

"The whole welcome area has been sympathetically constructed to make it more spacious, friendly and modern.”

Mr Louie Gittins, Construction Manager from Lindum Peterborough, said: “The new entrance and reception area, coupled with the new cladding, has created a brilliant welcoming area for all who come to the school.

"We were able to make good progress when work began during the October half term last year, which meant we could continue working with minimal disruption to the children when they came back.

"It has been an excellent experience working with new client PKAT, which has helped us to provide the Nova Primary Academy staff with some excellent new facilities and a beautiful new façade and entrance for the school.”

“During construction, the pupils at the school had the opportunity to tour the site, providing a unique learning experience for the children at the STEM inspired school.