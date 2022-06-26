Peterborough school to set up girls football academy in Israel and Palestine

Michael Wright, Headteacher at Iqra Academy with the Deputy Director of the Silwan Centre in East Jerusalem.

The Forum Discussion of Israel and Palestine (FODIP) invited Iqra Academy, based at Enterprise Way in the city, to visit Schools in Israel and Palestine and to specifically help set up a Girls Football Academy at the Madaa Silwan Centre in East Jerusalem.

Jawad Siyam, Director of the Silwan Centre said: "We thank the UK and especially Michael and Iqra Academy for supporting us. We want to learn from Iqra Academies considerable success and offer our girls what they love to do and that is to play football."

Michael Wright, Headteacher at Iqra Academy and former Director of Youth Football at Cambridge United Football Club, has set up football academies across the World. Ha said; "It is an honour to support the Silwan Centre in East Jerusalem in setting up their own Girls Football Academy. On behalf of Iqra Academy I was able to visit Schools in Nazareth and Jerusalem and will get students to stay in touch with one another. Maybe one day we can arrange some international exchange visits for our football teams."

Sadia Akram from FODIP added: "This is wonderful news for the Girls of Silwan. The visit has generated some positive outcomes short and long term. We are happy to support you in any way. Excited about the possibility of an exchange visit. Thank you to Iqra Academy."

Iqra Football Academy is a force to be reckoned with on the football field having won 14 trophies in the last six years, including becoming the Association of Muslim Schools National U15 Girls Football Champions for the five years in a row.

Iqra Academy. who are sponsored by the Children of Adam Charity and the Royal Air Force. also won the FA Community Award for ‘Best Inclusive Project,’ as they set up a weekly girls Football Academy for all Thomas Deacon Education Trust Schools last year.