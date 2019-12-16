Peterborough school set for expansion with brand new facilities

A school in Peterborough is set to be expanded.

Peterborough City Council has submitted plans for the redevelopment of Marshfields School in Dogsthorpe - a mixed special school for approximately 180 learners aged from 11 to 19.

The proposed new studio block

The pupils all have Educational Health Care Plans which are primarily for moderate learning difficulties.

Under the proposals, which will need to be approved before building work can begin, the school would receive three flexible classroom/studio spaces to replace an existing temporary mobile unit, while the current facilities would be improved.

The new building would provide a learning space to teach performing arts and physical education such as dance, yoga and aerobics.

The studio would also provide a space for physiotherapy and morning circuits which are a requirement for many students with physical impairments.

Refurbishment of the existing school would include creating a new science laboratory suite and science classroom. The staff room and toilets would also be refurbished and a new hygiene room created.

A budget of £1.9 million has been set aside for the project which will go ahead subject to approval from the council's planning committee early next year.

If the go ahead is given it is expected that works would begin in July 2020 and finish in August 2021.