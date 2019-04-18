Peterborough school’s STEM goals boosted by Amazon

A campaign led by the British Science Association to inspire Peterborough pupils to embrace science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects in the classroom was given a boost by the Amazon Peterborough team.

The fulfilment centre in Peterborough made a £1,000 donation to help fund new science equipment for Nene Park Academy.

The donation is part of the “Amazon in the Community” programme, whereby the company supports communities in and around where it operates in the UK.

To mark the donation, team members from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough visited the school which will use the money to fund science trips and enrich the science curriculum.

Amazon’s Peterborough Site Leader Victor Pulido said: “At Amazon, we’re passionate about unearthing and inspiring the next generation of STEM SuperStars. STEM is at the heart of everything we do at Amazon and we are pleased to team up with schools to support their efforts in developing and nurturing the inventors, creators and business leaders of tomorrow. Our team had a fantastic time visiting Nene Park Academy, and it’s great to learn more about the great work being done by the British Science Association and schools.”

Miss Nicola Chalmers, KS3 Science Lead at Nene Park Academy added: “It’s brilliant to receive this support from Amazon and it’s encouraging that the team at the Peterborough fulfilment centre mirrors our goal to make STEM subjects fun, accessible and engaging for all of our pupils. A strong STEM skillset is essential in many careers and to know that Amazon is supportive of our efforts is fantastic. On behalf of our school, I’d like to say thank you to the Amazon Peterborough team.”