Peterborough school pupils ‘investigate’ Santa playground crash

Young festive detectives were sent on a hunt looking for Santa Clues after Father Christmas ‘crashed’ into the school playground.

Youngsters arrived at Gunthorpe Primary School to a real seasonal surprise - with Santa’s sleigh left in the school yard, along with three of his reindeer.

Pupils checking out the sleigh EMN-191012-125418009

The children were told Father Christmas had crash landed overnight - and pupils were set the task of investigating what had happened, and to try and find where Santa had gone.

A ‘crime scene’ was set up around the sleigh, while other clues were left around the school, including presents on the roof, and a snowy outline of Santa on one of the walls, where the crash had taken place.

After the investigations took place, budding young journalists wrote a newspaper report about the crash, and others produced videos, posters and other art work.

Charlotte Brattan, from the school said the event had been a ‘magical experience’ for the pupils in the run up to the Christmas holidays. She said: “It was such a magical event, seeing the children’s faces light up when they came onto the playground and discussing with their parents was amazing.

“One of the Year 6 children rang home to inform her grown up that Santa had crashed and left behind some reindeer.”

Andy Lemin, site manager at the school said it had been an incredible morning - but it did have some challenges. He said: “What an experience, it’s not every day you arrive at work to find Santa leaving presents and reindeer behind.

“Chasing three reindeer around the playground that early was certainly a challenge.”

Chrissy Blake, assistant head teacher added: “The children were so inspired by the event, across the school we have some amazing pieces of wiring, movie clips, posters and artwork to showcase.”