Peterborough school holidays 2020: term dates for the spring, summer and autumn terms

Christmas might be over but there's plenty of holidays still to look forward to.
The school holidays are pretty standardised from year to year, but there is a little variance with some of them.
It’s also worth remembering that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.
However, these are the official dates for when Peterborough schools break off in 2020:
Spring term
Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020
Spring mid-term break - Friday 14 February 2020 until Monday 24 February 2020
Easter break - Monday 30 March 2020 until Monday 13 April 2020
Summer term
Summer term starts – Tuesday 14 April 2020
May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020
Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020
Summer term ends - Tuesday 21 July 2020
Autumn term
Autumn term starts - Tuesday 1 September
Autumn mid-term break - Monday 25 October until Friday 29 October
Autumn term ends - Thursday 17 December
For more information, go to the Peterborough City Council website.