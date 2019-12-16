Peterborough school holidays 2020: term dates for spring, summer and autumn

Christmas might be over but there are plenty of holidays for the kids to look forward to this year.

It’s worth remembering that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

Don't worry - the kids will soon be tearing out the school gates once again! Picture: Shutterstock

However, these are the official term dates for Peterborough schools in 2020.

Spring term

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Spring mid-term break - Friday 14 February 2020 until Monday 24 February 2020

Easter break - Monday 30 March 2020 until Monday 13 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Tuesday 14 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Tuesday 21 July 2020

Autumn term

Autumn term starts - Tuesday 1 September

Autumn mid-term break - Monday 25 October until Friday 29 October

Autumn term ends - Thursday 17 December

For more information, go to the Peterborough City Council website.