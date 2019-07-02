Peterborough Regional College ‘exploring merger’ with other education providers

Peterborough Regional College is exploring a merger with other education providers.

Rachel Nicholls, acting principal at the college in Park Crescent, said there will be an update in the coming months after “exploring a range of collaborative options”.

Ms Nicholls was seconded into her current role from New College Stamford last December.

The regional college was recently told it ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted - the same rating it had received two years earlier.

Inspectors criticised the college for the performance of its near 4,500 students and apprentices, with not enough said to be achieving their qualifications.

However, in a sign that progress is being made, Ofsted noted that “decisive action by leaders and governors” was helping to improve standards, with staff said to be “very optimistic” for the future.

Contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ms Nicholls denied there was plans to merge with Cambridge Regional College.

But she told the PT: “At Peterborough Regional College we are constantly striving to ensure the best possible outcomes for our learners. I can confirm that we have, like many other FE (Further Education) colleges across the country, been exploring a range of collaborative options over the last few months, including a merger with other local and regional providers.

“The sole purpose is to accelerate improvement and ensure the best future for the college and our learners. It is an ongoing process and we are in the early stages of discussions – we will have an update in the coming months.

“However, no such discussions currently involve Cambridge Regional College.”