Peterborough Regional College agrees merger with New College Stamford

Peterborough Regional College (PRC) has agreed a merger with New College Stamford (NCS).

The expected arrangement was agreed by PRC’s board of governors yesterday (Thursday), however, a statement released this afternoon has not revealed which changes will be made.

The statement said: “Over the last few months, Peterborough Regional College (PRC) has been exploring a range of collaborative options including a merger with other local and regional providers.

“The college has undertaken a Structure and Prospects Appraisal (SPA) which included a number of providers, and we’re delighted to confirm that on July 11, 2019 the PRC board of governors voted in favour of a merger taking place between PRC and New College Stamford (NCS).

“The basis for this decision is fundamentally focussed on the absolute belief that provision for students across the region will benefit and improve. It will mean that both colleges will become even more financially resilient and, together, we will further improve the quality of provision and student experience.

“Over the coming weeks we will be initiating a due diligence process and we hope to be able to announce a timeline for the merger by the end of September.”

NCS is approximately 18 miles away from PRC.

The two colleges are already linked as acting PRC principal Rachel Nicholls was seconded last November from NCS, where she was deputy principal.

She said earlier this month PRC was “exploring a range of collaborative options” while denying a speculated merger with Cambridge Regional College.

