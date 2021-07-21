Peterborough pupils’ sponsored read has a great ending

Pupils from across Years 7, 8 and 9 at the academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust, were asked to read as much as possible in a week and ask their family and friends to sponsor them.

There was a really positive reaction from pupils with many taking up the challenge with tremendous enthusiasm. The wider community also showed its support with Barratt Homes providing £1,000 of sponsorship.

In collaboration with Usborne Books, the books that are being purchased with the funds raised were selected by the Year 12 and Year 13 student leadership teams who wanted to ensure there was plenty of reading material available for pupils that promoted diversity and inclusion.

Pupils at Ormiston Bushfield Academy took part in a sponsored read

A brand new bookcase was also bought to house them in.

Thrilled with its success, the academy is keen to make this a yearly initiative.

Principal Dennis Kirwan said: “This has been a really brilliant project for everyone at the academy. What could be better than expanding your reading and raising money for a good cause at the same time? We’re so grateful to everyone who supported students’ efforts.

“In light of it being Pride Month I’m especially pleased that our students have chosen to purchase books that look at diversity and inclusion, and LGBTQIA+ in particular.