Peterborough pupils praised for pushing through environmental changes at school

Pupils at Stanground Academy have been praised for their environmental group by Peterborough’s head of education.

Jonathan Lewis from the city council recently visited the academy in Peterborough Road, and while there he pledged to provide recycling bins after being introduced to the Green Club led by Year 13 pupil Taylor Bi (pictured holding the poster). Mr Lewis said: “It was inspiring to see, first-hand, the great work being done across the academy to ensure pupils receive the best possible education, and have the skills and confidence to pursue their personal and academic goals.”

The Green Club meets on a weekly basis to discuss environmental issues. So far it has formulated a school strategy which includes new bins, litter picking, plans to utilise solar energy and the installation of electric car charging ports.