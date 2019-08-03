Peterborough pupils finish school year in style

Primary school children have been finishing off the end of the school year with a bang.

From Roman banquets to giant bubble experiments, school children celebrated the last week of term, despite the heat. Class 1B of Newark Hill Academy celebrated with ice lollies to cool them down from the scorching temperatures that swept through Peterborough. Likewise, Hawking house at Nene Valley Primary School also cooled down with ice lollies and a non-uniform day. The end of each school year marks the end of a chapter for the Year 6 pupils, who will be progressing further into their education journey by moving to secondary schools. Both Southfields Primary and John Clare Primary held leavers assemblies to share the achievements of the students. Some pupils at Southfields were even moved to tears on their last day. Meanwhile, at St Augustine’s C of E Junior School, some of the students finished off their Roman topic with a feast in the playground. Blankets had been laid down with leaves and fruit displayed in the centre to replicate a true Roman banquet. Pupils from Ormiston Bushfield Academy and Queen Katharine Academy both celebrated the end of an incredible week away at ‘Tall Ships Youth Training’. The students got involved with everything from climbing the masts to scrubbing the decks of the sail boats, with support from housing association Cross Keys Homes. After a busy week, it’s no doubt the students are ready for their six week long break. Years 5 and 6 at Dogsthorpe Academy challenged their brains at the DGA Maths Roadshow in the last week of term. The pupils were put to the test with brain teasers and some domino games. Whilst the students from Dogsthorpe were busy thinking hard, the reception class at Castor C of E School were busy taking part in lots of incredible bubble experiments. Some of the students even got involved with giant bubbles! While Peterborough was struck with a few days of blazing heat, Mother Nature brought us back to reality with heavy downpours and lots of rain, but this didn’t dampen the spirits of the Year 6s at Braybrook Primary. They spent the day exploring Wicksteed Park in Kettering, where students had a blast on the rides despite the rain. Finally, the end of term brought some incredible performances. The Year 6s at Welland Academy staged a production of Romeo and Juliet, which included some ‘fantastic songs’ and the Year 6s at Wittering Primary School also delighted the audience with a performance of a pirate themed production, which included some hand-made props. Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “This was a fantastic response from our schools, highlighting the incredible amount of good work that they do. The final week of summer term is always a special occasion and I was delighted that so many shared their activities on Twitter. “We should be celebrating the successes of our schools every day of the year and the great work of headteachers, teachers and all school staff to give pupils a thorough and well-rounded education.”

1. Pupils celebrate end of term Pupils took part in a range of activities at teh end of the school year Buy a Photo

2. Pupils celebrate end of term Pupils took part in a range of activities at teh end of the school year Buy a Photo

3. Pupils celebrate end of term Pupils took part in a range of activities at teh end of the school year Buy a Photo

4. Pupils celebrate end of term Pupils took part in a range of activities at teh end of the school year Buy a Photo

View more