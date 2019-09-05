Peterborough pupils enjoy new facilities as term starts at Jack Hunt School

Pupils who started term at a Peterborough school yesterday are benefiting from new classrooms, a dining hall and an all-weather sports pitch.

Building work on a two storey extension at the Jack Hunt School in Netherton was completed in time for the start of term.

As well as providing pupils, teachers and staff with state-of-the-art facilities, the work has also enabled the school’s capacity to increase from 1,800 to 1,950 pupils.

The new extension includes 11 classrooms, a science classroom, a dining hall and kitchen. An all-weather sports pitch has also been constructed within the school grounds.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “I am delighted that these state-of-the-art facilities have opened in time for the new school year, it is a real asset to the school and enables another much-needed expansion to take place.

“As the fifth fastest growing city in the UK, with one of the highest birth rates, the need to create extra school spaces is an urgent one. Working in partnership with our schools to complete extensions such as this is allowing us to meet the challenge.

“We are committed to providing sufficient classroom spaces to ensure that the educational needs of children and young people in the city continue to be met.”

Building work started back in 2017 but was halted last year following the collapse of contractors Carillion. Peterborough City Council worked to find a new contractor and appointed RG Carter.

The Council were also supported by technical advisers Rider, Levett Bucknall throughout the project.

Peter Williamson, Project Manager at R G Carter, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Peterborough City Council to provide this teaching facility, which will support the school’s future growth and serve the next generations for many years to come.”

Pamela Kilbey, Headteacher at the Jack Hunt School, said: “We are absolutely delighted that after all the delays the works have been completed.

“We remain very grateful for the ongoing support from Peterborough City Council throughout this long process and to Peter and the team from R G Carter for finishing the project for the school. We look forward to students and staff being able to use these wonderful new facilities.”