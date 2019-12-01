Peterborough primary school pupils carry out litter pick

Have your say

Pupils at a primary school in Peterborough have carried out a litter pick.

Youngsters at Leighton Primary School, alongside teacher Heidi Brodie and school governor (and city councillor) Heather Skibsted, helped tidy the area around the school in Orton Malborne.

The litter pickers

The school has also been running a poster competition for keeping the area tidy.

Moreover, community litter picks take place twice a month - on the first Saturday in Orton Goldhay and on the third Saturday in Orton Malborne.

Cllr Skibsted said: “The area has improved with regard to litter but awareness still need to be improved and the children agree with this!”